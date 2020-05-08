Menu
The driver copped a nearly $600 fine. (Image AAP/Mark Brake)
News

Truckie fined $594 for using phone while driving

8th May 2020 4:28 PM

A 56-year-old truck driver has been fined $594 after police caught him using a mobile phone while driving.

The fine also included a loss of three demerit points.

At about 10am on May 7, police were travelling in a 100kmph zone along the Southern Expressway when their attention was drawn to a truck driving below the speed limit and clearly not paying attention to the road.

Upon further investigation police observed the truck driver using a hand held mobile phone as he was driving.

Police stopped the driver and issued him with an expiation fine for the distraction based offence.

Police are currently targeting motorists who use their phone while driving for Operation Fatal Distraction.

The statewide operation focuses on distraction based offences which include using a phone, interacting with social media and any other behaviour which may cause inattention while behind the wheel.

In 2019 there were 46 lives lost in collisions where distraction was a contributing factor.

In 2020 we have already seen 24 lives lost due to distraction.

Operation Fatal Distraction began at on May 4 and ended on May 8.

