Truckie exercises you can do on the job
This workout can be completed using minimal equipment that is easily stored. Building strength through the entire body, especially the back, glutes (buttocks) and core to help maintain a strong posture.
This workout can be done 2-3 times a week, starting slowly with light weights, then decreasing rest & increasing weight (if possible) as you progress.
Complete exercise A1, then A2 as a pair for 3 sets before moving to the next pair. You could do this as a full workout all together or split the pairs up and do a 10-15 min set at stops during your day.