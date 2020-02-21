Truckie exercises you can do on the job

This workout can be completed using minimal equipment that is easily stored. Building strength through the entire body, especially the back, glutes (buttocks) and core to help maintain a strong posture.

This workout can be done 2-3 times a week, starting slowly with light weights, then decreasing rest & increasing weight (if possible) as you progress.

Complete exercise A1, then A2 as a pair for 3 sets before moving to the next pair. You could do this as a full workout all together or split the pairs up and do a 10-15 min set at stops during your day.

Bench dips. Megan recommends three sets of 10-12 reps.

Australian chin-up. Try and do three sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Static split squats (lunges). Do three sets of 10-12 reps. Weights aren’t essential.

Resistance band lat pull down (or supermans). Do three sets of 10-12 repetitions.

Single leg deadlift. Do three sets of 10-12 reps. Weights aren’t essential.

Plank. Megan recommends doing three sets of 45 seconds. A great workout for the posture and core you can do just about anywhere.