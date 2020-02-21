Menu
Truckie exercises you can do on the job

21st Feb 2020 2:00 PM

This workout can be completed using minimal equipment that is easily stored. Building strength through the entire body, especially the back, glutes (buttocks) and core to help maintain a strong posture.

This workout can be done 2-3 times a week, starting slowly with light weights, then decreasing rest & increasing weight (if possible) as you progress.

Complete exercise A1, then A2 as a pair for 3 sets before moving to the next pair. You could do this as a full workout all together or split the pairs up and do a 10-15 min set at stops during your day.

Bench dips. Megan recommends three sets of 10-12 reps.
Australian chin-up. Try and do three sets of 12-15 repetitions.
Static split squats (lunges). Do three sets of 10-12 reps. Weights aren’t essential.
Resistance band lat pull down (or supermans). Do three sets of 10-12 repetitions.
Single leg deadlift. Do three sets of 10-12 reps. Weights aren’t essential.
Plank. Megan recommends doing three sets of 45 seconds. A great workout for the posture and core you can do just about anywhere.
exSquats. Do three sets of 12-15 reps. Weights also aren’t essential for this one.
