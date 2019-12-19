Menu
Ambulance generic. Bill North
Truckie dies after being flung in horror collision

by Carly Waters
19th Dec 2019 7:33 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM

A man has died after a collision between two trucks in Epping this morning.

Victoria Police said one driver was flung from the vehicle he was driving and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but an investigation has begun.

Police and emergency services are at the scene.

 

VicTraffic have advised that the incident will cause delays in the area and people should avoid the area and seek alternative driving routes.

The identities of both drivers is not yet known

So far in 2019 over 250 lives have been lost on Victorian roads, a significant leap from the 2018 total of 205 road fatalities.

