Truckie death toll doesn’t surprise Fraser’s boss

FAMILY BUSINESS: Ross, Les and Peter Fraser at the helm of the Frasers empire. Ross Fraser offers his thoughts on the recent NTI report.

FRASER Livestock Transport owner Ross Fraser isn’t surprised by the latest Major Accident Report from National Transport Insurance.

The report, released on May 20, revealed truck driver deaths had spiked in the last year with 80 per cent of serious car-truck accidents being the car driver’s fault.

Mr Ross told the Warwick Daily News that one of the biggest threats to the trucking industry was “young, inexperienced people in cars”.

He said they had very little education in sharing the roads with heavy vehicles and the State and Federal governments needed to invest there.

“I think if not for the competency of the truck drivers, we’d be having far more accidents,” he said.

He said if greater education wasn’t implemented soon, we would be looking at “even more death”.

While he believes education is what’s needed to put an end to road safety, he would take precautions to protect his own drivers by installing “seeing-eye cameras” in all trucks to monitor and protect drivers from fatigue.

“Some people might think it sounds invasive, but (the camera) just monitors their eyes and not anything else,” he said.

Mr Fraser also touched on another big threat to truck drivers safety – the lack of rest stops available.

“There’s definitely not enough rest stops for trucks, and it’s a serious issue,” he said.

“The rest stops that are around, on the various highways in the state and around Australia, and by the time the truckies get there they’re full of grey nomads and caravans.

“If truck (drivers) are following the driving regulations that we have to, we have to be able to pull over and stop when the regulations say it’s necessary.”