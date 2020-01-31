Truckie charged for driving too many hours

A TRUCK driver was on his second long-haul trip since returning to that side of the industry after a 25 year break when he was charged for driving too many hours.

Phillip Edward Lewis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the charge after he drove 14 hours in a 24 hour period - the maximum allowed is 12 hours.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted the Kenworth prime mover driven by Lewis at 11am on December 6 at Rockyview and checked his work diary.

He said Lewis had started driving at 8.30pm on December 4 and during the subsequent 24 hours, he drove for 14 hours.

Lewis was fined $400 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

