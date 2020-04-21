Menu
BUNDY LITTLE
Truckie Bundy helps drought-stricken farmers

Jonathan Wallis
21st Apr 2020 6:00 AM

“I’VE just dropped Bundy Little load of fodder off to some drought-stricken farmers near Swansea,” Bundy Little from Ulverstone told us.

“They are really doing it tough over there, though other places in Tasmania have had quite good rains, but it’s just about bare earth over there.”

He was driving a very schmick B.W.T. 2007 Constellation with a 600 Cat upfront and towing a drop deck tri-axle trailer and he was on his return leg back to Ulverstone, when he dropped into the Caltex at Epping Forest for a quick refreshment break.

He added: “I’ve been here with BWT for about six years now, and I reckon it’s a great outfit, and they run all top gear.”

“There’s plenty of variety as they do get about especially on the Big Island, but just now I’m very happy doing the local work for them. I’ve been driving now for about 18 years, and I have never had any real regrets, it’s mostly all good, after all if I didn’t like what I was doing I wouldn’t still be here, would I?”

Asked about how he spent his time off, he told us he enjoys a bit of hunting, and then it’s all family stuff.

