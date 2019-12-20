Truckie blames crash on job stress

A TOWNSVILLE man who was not wearing a seatbelt and using his mobile phone when he rolled his B-double truck on the Bruce Highway south of Ingram has blamed his work for the accident.

Appearing in the Ingham Magistrates Court, William Harold Austin Dowling, 68, pleaded guilty to using his mobile phone, failing to wear a seatbelt and driving without due care and attention at 10.30pm on September 18.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut, outlining the facts of the case, said two days after the accident, police obtained CCTV footage covering inside the cab and front facing, from the defendant's employer.

The footage showed the defendant holding a holding mobile phone while driving and after the truck moved off to the left hand side of the lane, he could be seen grabbing the steering wheel with both hands as he was trying to correct it.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said there was a lot of pressure on truck drivers "to meet schedules and deadlines" including on her client at the time of the incident, when she said his bluetooth wasn't working so he answered the call on his mobile as it was a work call.

READ MORE IN THE TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN