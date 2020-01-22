Truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

A QUEENSLAND truckie that allegedly led police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Chatsworth Island last year has been granted bail.

Adam Christopher Lyall, 48, from Nerang, Queensland has pleaded not guilty to a number of serious driving offences, ranging from driving at night without headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt to using the truck as a weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, negligent driving and resisting arrest.

Police allege Mr Lyall was driving a full-laden B-double on the Pacific Highway on Saturday, February 16, 2019, when members of the public called triple-0 to report the vehicle allegedly driving erratically heading northbound.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol intercepted the B-double at Glenugie, and directed the driver to stop; however, police allege the driver instead attempted to run the highway patrol vehicle off the road after a pursuit was initiated.

