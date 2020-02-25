Menu
Subscribe
Login
The man was attacked after he was woken by noises around his truck.
The man was attacked after he was woken by noises around his truck.
News

Truckie attacked, robbed, at Boggabilla service station

25th Feb 2020 2:47 PM

A TRUCK driver has allegedly been assaulted, threatened with a firearm and robbed in northern New South Wales.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was asleep in his truck at a service station on the Newell Highway at Boggabilla, when he was woken by noises outside, police say.

The man got out of his truck to look around and upon returning to his vehicle he was confronted by two unknown men, armed with a wheel brace and a long arm rifle.

It is alleged that one of the men struck the 48-year-old on the hip with the wheel brace when he was retrieving his phone from the truck.

The two men allegedly threatened the man before fleeing the scene on foot. The man suffered minor injuries.

Officers from the New England Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The first man is described as being about 170cm tall wearing a black jacket, dark hat and a bandana covering his face.

The second man has been described as being about 160cm tall and wearing a bandana covering his face.

As inquiries continue, any motorists who may have been int he area and have dash cam vision are urged to come forward.

boggabilla nsw police truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Major flood alert as deluge expected to cut highway

        Major flood alert as deluge expected to cut highway

        News Highways are cut and one community is expected to face significant inundation in low-lying parts tonight.

        First electric-powered kerbside collection truck for SA

        First electric-powered kerbside collection truck for SA

        News EV tipped to save more than $220,000 over the seven-year life of its diesel...

        Truckin’ suits Brent just fine

        Truckin’ suits Brent just fine

        News “THIS is my third stint with Kellara and I’ve been here for six years this time...

        Shining lights on rural needs

        Shining lights on rural needs

        News KEY issues on the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Associations agenda at its...