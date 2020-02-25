Truckie attacked, robbed, at Boggabilla service station

The man was attacked after he was woken by noises around his truck.

A TRUCK driver has allegedly been assaulted, threatened with a firearm and robbed in northern New South Wales.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was asleep in his truck at a service station on the Newell Highway at Boggabilla, when he was woken by noises outside, police say.

The man got out of his truck to look around and upon returning to his vehicle he was confronted by two unknown men, armed with a wheel brace and a long arm rifle.

It is alleged that one of the men struck the 48-year-old on the hip with the wheel brace when he was retrieving his phone from the truck.

The two men allegedly threatened the man before fleeing the scene on foot. The man suffered minor injuries.

Officers from the New England Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The first man is described as being about 170cm tall wearing a black jacket, dark hat and a bandana covering his face.

The second man has been described as being about 160cm tall and wearing a bandana covering his face.

As inquiries continue, any motorists who may have been int he area and have dash cam vision are urged to come forward.