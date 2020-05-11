Truckie's scary moment on the Newell Highway

TALK about scary.

A truck driver has sent radio host Ray Hadley footage from his dashcam of a "really scary" moment on a New South Wales Highway recently.

The driver told Ray he was driving along the Newell Highway near Narrandera on Friday night and saw headlights in the distance of a car overtaking a vehicle in front of it.

The footage appears to show the car overtaking from the opposite lane, apparently not seeing the truck coming towards them.

Just in the nick of time, the car driver swerves out of the way and a collision is avoided.

