Truck stop goes under the hammer

FOR SALE: The Shell service station on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale will go under the hammer this month.

A NEW service station and truck stop east of Toowoomba could sell for millions when it heads to auction this month.

The new Shell servo on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale will go under the hammer on June 23 in Sydney through agency Burgess Rawson.

The property, which was completely finished just a few days ago, could fetch seven figures as investors look to snap up "essential" businesses in the current coronavirus climate.

The sale will be held at the Auction Centre on Margaret St in Sydney on June 23 from 11am.

For more information about the property or the auction, call Jamie Dewe on 0410 350 273, Kieran Bourke on 0417 418 007 or Rhys Parker on 0451 101 042.

