Truck sales race off to rocky start in 2020

FUSO IN FRONT: The Japanese truck manufacturer managed to shrug off the overall downturn and ended up 5 per cent in front.

HOPES that the number of Australian businesses investing in new trucks would be on the up in early 2020 look to have been dashed with data showing the new year started off as flat as the proverbial pancake.

VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data has confirmed deliveries of heavy commercial vehicles in January 2020 were down 17.6 per cent compared to the same month last year.

In total, 1,809 new vehicles were handed over to customers, down from 2,195 in the first month of 2019.

Interestingly, the Light-Duty and Heavy-Duty segments fared the worst in January 2020. The data shows a more than 20 per cent decline in trucks and heavy vans under eight-tonnes.

Among the big boys it was an even more dramatic 23 per cent decline.

Medium-Duty performed significantly better with 435 total registrations in January helping keep the segment almost on-par with results achieved in the same period in 2019.

Looking more closely at the truck sales data, specifically, the different manufacturers and how they performed in January and what clearly stands out are the rather dramatic reversals being experienced by some of the traditionally most popular brands in the market.

Kenworth, despite topping the Heavy-Duty segment in January, started 2020 with sales numbers 33 per cent lower than the first month of 2019.

Hino and Volvo Trucks (both down 34 per cent), Mercedes-Benz (down 24 per cent) and UD Trucks (down 26 per cent) all also felt the pain.

The big story though was the dramatic fall experienced by both Mack and Western Star. The 'bulldog brand' handed over only thirty-five trucks in January (down 43 per cent), while only seven new Western Stars found homes (down 75 per cent).

That's a particularly interesting result for Western Star given how consistent the brand's monthly results have proven to be in recent years.

Penske stablemates, MAN, fared a little better but still finished 15 per cent below the January 2019 total, while Dennis Eagle totalled eight sales in the month, up from just one delivery in the same month last year.

Despite the general doom and gloom, there were some positive results recorded last month.

Iveco enjoyed a better than 13 per cent lift in sales with the Italian brand's Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty offerings both enjoying a lift in popularity.

Fuso too was up. The Japanese truck manufacturer managed to shrug off the overall downturn and ended up 5 per cent in front.

While Freightliner finally turned around months of recent decline with sixteen sales in January representing a four truck increase on last January.

As mentioned, Kenworth took overall bragging rights in the Heavy-Duty segment with 117 sales, the PACCAR brand finished ahead of Isuzu (88 sales), Volvo (85) and compatriots Scania (61).

The result though wasn't enough to get PACCAR the overall multi-brand truck sales gold medal in the month. Combined with a twenty-four truck total for DAF, the Melbourne-based operation finished with a sales total of 141 trucks.

Isuzu (468 sales) again took the overall honours ahead of Daimler (242 trucks), Hino (218), Volvo Group (162), Iveco/International (118) and Penske (63).