Menu
Subscribe
Login
Truck driver has licence suspended after returning a positive alcohol reading.
Truck driver has licence suspended after returning a positive alcohol reading.
News

Truck driver’s licence suspended until court appearance

30th Apr 2020 10:47 AM

A TRUCK driver has had his licence suspended until August, when he is due to appear in court on a drink driving charge.

The driver, a 48-year-old South Australian man, with a class MC South Australian driver's licence in a Kenworth prime mover, was stopped by police on April 28 at 4.15pm on the Sturt Highway at Gol Gol.

Upon producing his National Heavy Vehicle Work Diary, he submitted to a roadside breath test, which returned a reading of 0.067.

He was issued with a field court attendance notice for the offence of Drive with Low Range Prescribed Concentation of Alcohol to appear in the Wentworth Local Court on August 4, 2020.

drink driving charge licence suspended truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Combined call to extend asset write-off scheme

        Combined call to extend asset write-off scheme

        News The ATA and HVIA join forces to push industry case for more help.

        Queensland roadworks to start sooner with $185m boost

        Queensland roadworks to start sooner with $185m boost

        News Investment in key inland freight corridors is poised to boost road construction...

        Daimler names new Elite Support dealers

        Daimler names new Elite Support dealers

        News Two new Daimler Trucks dealers achieve Elite Support certification

        Lu Lu steps up to help feed our truckies

        Lu Lu steps up to help feed our truckies

        News When she heard about the troubles Australia’s truck drivers were having trying to...