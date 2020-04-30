Truck driver’s licence suspended until court appearance

A TRUCK driver has had his licence suspended until August, when he is due to appear in court on a drink driving charge.

The driver, a 48-year-old South Australian man, with a class MC South Australian driver's licence in a Kenworth prime mover, was stopped by police on April 28 at 4.15pm on the Sturt Highway at Gol Gol.

Upon producing his National Heavy Vehicle Work Diary, he submitted to a roadside breath test, which returned a reading of 0.067.

He was issued with a field court attendance notice for the offence of Drive with Low Range Prescribed Concentation of Alcohol to appear in the Wentworth Local Court on August 4, 2020.