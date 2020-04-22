Truck driver who ‘died on the spot’ relives horror moment

THE remarkable survival of Gold Coast stunt driver Matt Mingay who briefly "died on the spot" in a truck racing smash is the subject of a confronting new documentary with exclusive footage of the crash.

But Mingay, a Hot Wheels star who has had to teach himself how to talk and ride again, said yesterday he can't watch some of the video of himself in hospital soon after.

Gold Coast film maker Brad Day and his Defy Productions team are close to finishing the indepth film which tracks Mingay's long road back to racing and features never-before-seen crash footage from inside Mingay's truck cab when it rolled.

At the time of the June, 2016 crash during a Stadium Super Trucks race in Detroit, he had to brought back to life on the track but his battle had only just begun.

His bottom jaw was obliterated, he ended up in a coma and had to breath through a tube inserted into his neck, spending weeks in hospital recuperating before returning to Australia.

