Queensland Fire and Emergency Services QFES generic. Photo: Zizi Averill
Truck driver critical after Bruce Hwy bridge crash

7th May 2020 8:56 AM

EMERGENCY crews have spent the night attending to a truck crash just south of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a semi-trailer went off a bridge and into a creek near the intersection of Bobs Creek Rd.

Five QFES crews were tasked to the scene and arrived just after 2am where they were required to extract the patient trapped in the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a crew with a critical care paramedic transported the driver to Rockhampton hospital in a critical condition with "multiple significant injuries".   

Queensland police said traffic on the section of highway will remain affected while they wait for a special truck to remove the vehicle.

It is understood the truck will be coming from Nambour and traffic will be affected for 6-7 hours to come.

bruce highway bruce highway crash crash truck driver truckie
