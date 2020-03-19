Truck curfews lifted in Victoria to allow more access

CURFEWS LIFTED: Trucks now have more time to deliver essentials to Victoria’s depleted supermarkets. (Photo by Martin Keep/Getty Images for Coles)

CURFEWS LIFTED: Trucks now have more time to deliver essentials to Victoria’s depleted supermarkets. (Photo by Martin Keep/Getty Images for Coles)

THE Victorian Government has followed Queensland’s lead and acted swiftly to lift curfews on heavy vehicles throughout the state.

Panic-buying of household goods at supermarkets has seen the supply chain in the state having to react rapidly to keep shelves stocked during the coronavirus crisis.

The VTA has recommended numerous commonsense ideas to create greater access by heavy vehicles and delivery trucks to supermarkets, including the easing of truck curfews on roads throughout Victoria.

“We are pleased that the Government has heeded this advice and has acted quickly to temporarily remove all restrictions, which will enable supermarkets and store shelves to be replenished and re-stocked faster,” said VTA chief executive Peter Anderson.

“As we said yesterday, patience and a return to normalcy is required from consumers so that supply chains can satisfy the unprecedented demand seen over the past week.”

Mr Anderson added that while consumers are rightly concerned about COVID-19, they do not need to be worried about supermarkets running out of goods because all the evidence points to there being ample stock in the supply chain.

“What we don’t want to see are shoppers thinking they have to buy a month’s worth of groceries every time they go to the store.

“If shoppers would resist the temptation to buy household essentials they might see on the shelves but don’t have a pressing need for, it would give others with a genuine need a chance.”

The Palaszczuk Government announced yesterday that it will introduce urgent reforms to help ensure Queensland supermarkets stay well stocked to deal with unprecedented demand for groceries.