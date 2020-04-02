Truck Central’s vehicle inspection facility now open

The Truck Central estate is open to truckies who need a rest break and something to eat.

The Truck Central estate is open to truckies who need a rest break and something to eat.

THIS week marks the opening of the new Vehicle Inspection Facility at Truck Central.

Supporting our freight industry during this unprecedented time has never been more important, said Miniser for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics Eva Lawler.

“This new facility improves access for industry and supports getting the essentials out to the community quicker and more efficiently,” Ms Lawler said.

“It is a modern facility that is equipped with the latest testing equipment. The location of this facility is strategically located near East Arm – a growing hub for logistics, trade, oil and gas, and marine activities that rely heavily on a well serviced trucking industry.

The Federal Government this week announced the exemption for roadhouses, dedicated truck stop facilities and truck driver lounges to remain open so Australia’s heavy vehicle drivers have access to showers, rest rooms and facilities to undertake their mandated fatigue management breaks.

As part of the Truck Central redevelopment, the Australian Government and Northern Territory Government partnered to deliver this new facility along with a Road Train Assembly Area, which was completed in early 2019, to help heavy vehicle operators meet their legal requirements, particularly with regard to fatigue management.

These works saw a three-hectare concrete hardstand area constructed with 55 large vehicle parking bays, accommodating triple road trains, B-doubles and semi-trailers, and includes a concrete loading ramp.

For more information regarding the new Vehicle Inspection Facility at Truck Central and to make a booking go to https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6le2eh0y.