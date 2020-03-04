Truck Central is now the NT’s top truck inspection facility

The new facility is accepting online bookings now ahead of its official opening later this month. Picture Gary Shipway

CONSTRUCTION of the new Vehicle Inspection Facility at Truck Central has been completed and the new facility is accepting online bookings now ahead of its official opening later this month.

Territory company, Norbuilt Pty Ltd was contracted to deliver the new $5.5 million facility which will see heavy and light vehicle inspections no longer conducted at the Goyder Road Test Shed in Parap.

This work has supported 65 local jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project demonstrated the Australian Government’s support for the trucking and freight industries.

“Building efficient freight routes is about more than upgrading highways and roads,” Mr McCormack said.

“An effective trucking industry needs a wide range of facilities and this project is a great example of the additional infrastructure that will support the efficient and safe movement of goods around the country.”

“This helps generate jobs and economic benefits for people in the Territory.”

A truck is seen at the official opening of Truck Central in Palmerston on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The Northern Territory Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler said that the modern facility, equipped with the latest testing equipment, is strategically located near East Arm – a growing hub for logistics, trade, oil and gas, and marine activities that rely heavily on a well serviced trucking industry.

“This new facility improves access for industry and reduces travel times for testing at a more convenient location closer to their operating environment and businesses – its only 12 minutes away from Darwin, Casuarina and Palmerston.”

“By having this facility included in Truck Central, we are moving our heavy vehicle traffic from a primarily residential area, improving traffic flow, road safety and reducing noise at Goyder Road.’

Ms Lawler said ultimately, Truck Central would be a “one stop transport hub”, creating many direct jobs around refuelling, inspections and servicing, as well as delivering efficiencies for surrounding industries to create further employment opportunities for Territorians.

The Vehicle Inspection Facility enables the inspection of large vehicles, such as road trains without the need to break combinations down and bring trailers in individually.

Truckers Marty Noordhof poses for a photo at the Truckers Lounge at the official opening of Truck Central in Palmerston. Picture: Keri Megelus

Northern Territory Senator Dr Sam McMahon said the heavy vehicle inspection facility would be a huge help to the industry.

“It provides a drive-through site for the facility from the adjoining road train assembly area,” Senator McMahon said.

“Moving away from the former Goyder Road site will resolve safety concerns that the heavy vehicle industry has expressed due to its proximity to the Darwin CBD.

“Heavy vehicles have been part of Northern Territory life for many years and providing the transport industry with infrastructure to return home safely each day is paramount.”

As part of the Truck Central redevelopment, the Australian Government and Northern Territory Government have partnered to deliver this new facility along with a Road Train Assembly Area, which was completed in early 2019, to help heavy vehicle operators meet their legal requirements, particularly with regard to fatigue management.

These works saw a three-hectare concrete hardstand area constructed with 55 large vehicle parking bays, accommodating triple road trains, B-doubles and semi-trailers and includes a concrete loading ramp.

Truck Central is the first stage of a 90-hectare industrial precinct, bounded by the major heavy transport routes of Tiger Brennan Drive, Berrimah Road and Wishart Road.

For more information regarding the new Vehicle Inspection Facility at Truck Central and to make a booking go to https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6le2eh0y