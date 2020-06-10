Tristan says Carson Transport is the best

PASSING by Mood Food at Kempton the other day we were pleased to be able to source an excellent take away coffee and some hot donuts, fresh from the pan and delicious.

It is always a pleasure to drop by and catch up with their helpful and efficient staff as they do everything by the book, and manage to keep a cheerful almost normal atmosphere there for the hungry truckies and tourists dropping in for fuel and refreshments.

We were happy to catch up with Tristan Harvey from Wynyard there at the time, a damp and very cool evening, when he dropped in for a refreshment break driving a Carson Transport’s 2008 T-908 with a C-15 Cat upfront and towing a quad dog trailer.

“I’m on my way back to Wynyard from Hobart with a nice light load of pine bark and will then knock off for the day and go home,” he said.

“ I’ve been driving full time for six-and-a-half years now, and with this crowd for about 15 months, and so far I would have to say everything is going well, and they are the best crowd I have ever worked for.

“They are keeping us busy too, and you can’t complain about that!”

We asked how he spent his time off and he told us he spends that with the family and kids, and also enjoys tinkering with cars.