Trio unite under new name

EXCITING FUTURE: SMP Group CEO Mick Henderson said the new partnership would offer increased product options for the industry. Picture: Contributed

THREE of Australia’s leading truck parts and accessories retailers – Coburg Truck Parts, Gleeman Truck Parts and PartsPeek – have joined forces, uniting as one business under the new trading name of TRUCKZONE.

All part of the SMP group, a leading parts and equipment supplier to the Australian truck and construction equipment markets, the three businesses boast more than 150 years of combined experience working with the Australian road transport industry in the specialist retail field.

TRUCKZONE stocks a wide range of American and Japanese truck parts, with one of the industry’s best reputations for product availability and a parts inventory ­approaching 30,000 different products.

The company’s commitment is to strengthen its ­support of the trucking community and the belief is that TRUCKZONE, as a single entity, will not only further improve its respected operations but also enhance the way it services its customers’ business needs.

Some of the new-look retailer’s upcoming developments include a unique customer account number that will allow customers to buy from any of its stores nationally, a national pricing policy ensuring prices are the same everywhere, and generous price discounting that will reward customers for buying in larger quantities.

TRUCKZONE will be rolling out a number of changes between now and the end of the year and all of them will bring benefits to buyers.

As a direct benefit of its increased buying power, TRUCKZONE will also be ­offering customers great deals and reduced transaction times, enabling buyers to get the products they need more quickly.

The changes will also mean that each TRUCKZONE ­outlet will have a larger footprint, and plans to increase stock levels will ensure more stock is available in stores so the right products can be found at every location and at the right price.

The new-look business will also have a single website incorporating an online store and product catalogue to help buyers make informed decisions when it comes to buying parts and accessories.

Describing the company’s relationship with its customers as its top priority, SMP Group chief executive officer Mick Henderson said the combined businesses would continue to offer the best value-for-money products and services available, and would do so through one central and convenient ­organisation.

“I am very excited about the potential this unlocks for TRUCKZONE in the years to come,” Mr Henderson said.

“Our strategy is to offer high-quality products that cater for the extreme and unique conditions of Australian roads.

“Australia has one of the oldest truck fleets in the world with an average age of almost 14 years compared to the UK and France that have an average age below eight years and the USA, which is below seven years.

“We have been providing truck and trailer parts for years in Australia — we know what is needed and we know how to do it well for our customers’ safety and finance.”

TRUCKZONE has 10 branches nationwide, each one open from 8am, six days a week.