Trauma support needs to be part of industry push

TRUCK drivers are accidental lay first responders and therefore should be afforded the same essential trauma care as other emergency responders.

David Sweeney, a former truck driver turned counsellor, made the claims in a paper titled Trauma in the Heavy Vehicle Transport Industry: A Hidden Problem written during his study for a Diploma of Counselling Skills at The Australian College of Applied Psychology.

“It’s not a stretch to then imagine a person who sees one or two accidents and attends those would suffer some long term effects,” Mr Sweeney, who offers free counselling through is business Kintsukuroi Counselling, said.

“Just about all truckies, if they see it happen they’re out of the cab really quickly and they get to witness and see a lot of things normal people don’t. They’re not trained to see that and after it’s all calmed down, no-one’s talked to them and off they go again isolated in their truck where it can play on their mind.”

A lay first responder is understood to be “first responders with not having enough first aid skills to appropriate aid and transfer of injured” and Mr Sweeney said truck drivers should be included in that as heavy vehicle drivers, particularly those in remote areas, were often first on scene at fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Mr Sweeney said while the media was starting to recognise the “hidden issue”, his paper explored triggers of trauma for lay first responders and outlined why the same support should be considered essential for truck drivers, particularly those suffering from suffering post traumatic stress disorder.

In his research, he identified VR based exposure, debriefing, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) as possible treatment options.

While Mr Sweeney said there was a “scarcity of empirical evidence” for the treatment of PTSD in both truck drivers and lay rescuers, it was an area that was deserving of “robust scientific attention and promotion”.

South Australian Road Transport Association chief executive Steve Shearer said truck drivers were “deeply traumatised” and often didn’t return to work after being involved in fatal crashes.

“Often they don’t return to work because it is a horrendous thing that somebody has died because they have run over them,” he said.

“They are deeply traumatised by it, and the image of someone appearing in your headlights just in front of your truck – and then you’ve got that horrible sound – just burns so deep into your brain.”

Mr Shearer challenged the community to create more discussion on mental health to prevent fatalities.

“We understand that it’s uncomfortable, but if we don’t start talking about it, we will never progress and these incidents will continue,” Mr Shearer said.

Australian Trucking Association safety, health and wellbeing director Melissa Weller said there was currently varying capacity within the trucking industry with regard to supporting drivers who had experienced a traumatic event on the road (or any workers that may need mental health support).

She said the ATA had been working with mental health agencies to promote access to free and confidential crisis support services.

They also worked with Beyond Blue to deliver mental health toolbox talk training to better skill workplaces, promote awareness and encourage businesses to implement support strategies. “But it is clear an industry specific framework is essential to address the unique challenges of provision in our industry,” Ms Weller told Big Rigs.

“This is why the ATA is supporting the establishment of a new initiative Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds which will offer industry wide co-ordination of mental health and wellbeing support to transport and logistics supply chain workers.”

Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds is due to launch in August via an online lifestreamed panel program.

Guests from the road transport and logistics industry, including drivers from across the country, will be invited to participate in an open-panel discussion around mental health and wellness in the sector.

Anyone interested in streaming the launch or participating by submitting questions to the panel can email Sally Glover at healthyheadstrucksandsheds@gmail.com.