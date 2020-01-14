Trapped truckie freed after rollover

A TRUCK driver has been freed from the cabin of his rig after it rolled on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon, closing down a road.

Paramedics took the man aged in his 50s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, suffering injuries to his legs and torso.

Emergency services were called to Nerang Murwillumbah Rd at Advancetown, near Hinze Dam, about 3.20pm, a Queensland Police spokesman said. He was freed just over an hour later.

The truck, believed to be hauling water, rolled about 50 metres down an embankment.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) operations supervisor Carmen Jensen said the truckie will make a full recovery.