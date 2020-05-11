Menu
Healthcare workers have been offered discounts on tolls in New South Wales. Picture: David Caird
Transurban discounts not offered to truckies

11th May 2020 3:35 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM

TOLL giant Transurban has given frontline healthcare workers free passage on its New South Wales roads.

Health workers, emergency responders, aged and disability carers all qualify for the offer, which Channel 9 reports is saving drivers an average of $200 a day.

The report says there are significant discounts for small businesses, as well as people that have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced.

However, it is unclear if truck drivers, who are also essential workers who are carrying the country during this pandemic, are going to receive similar discounts.

The program will run until the end of June, with refunds available for trips dating back to the beginning of April.

Transurban has been approached for comment.

