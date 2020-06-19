Transport operators respond to VTA bushfire container calls

MORE than 20 shipping containers are set to be transported to Gippsland and the state’s north east this weekend as part of a VTA-led industry initiative to support families that lost their homes during the past summer’s devastating bushfires.

Last month, the VTA announced it was leading an initiative with stevedore Victoria International Container Terminal and Bushfire Recovery Victoria to provide containers so that those Victorians having to rebuild could store materials safely and securely on-site.

VTA chief executive officer Peter Anderson said the Association was overwhelmed by offers from members and transport companies to provide drivers, prime-movers and side-loaders to deliver the containers.

“Thanks to the generosity of many of our members, we have been able to arrange for well over 20 shipping containers to be delivered as far away as Mallacoota in the far east of the state so that families that are in the process of rebuilding can store material safely on-site,” he said.

“Their provision of equipment, labour and fuel to transport these containers represents a significant investment of time and resources and we appreciate the immense show of support from these operators for their fellow Victorians.

“We also appreciate the generosity of VICT who donated the containers, as well as Bushfire Recovery Victoria who helped connect us with families in eastern Victoria that were in dire need of containers to securely store building materials and personal effects during reconstruction,” Anderson said.

Mr Anderson joined VICT CEO Tim Vancampen and Tasman Logistics CEO Ivan Vanis at VICT’s Webb Dock headquarters to inspect one of the containers being prepared for transport this weekend.

“We extend our thanks to DSN Transport, Cahills Transport, Freestones, Secon Logistics, Nationwide Towing, Buchan Towing and Tasman Logistics for the many professional drivers who will be making the long trip to east Gippsland this weekend and send our best wishes for a safe journey,” he said.

VICT CEO Tim Vancampen said the company is proud to be working with the VTA and Bushfire Recovery Victoria in providing containers to the bushfire effected communities.

“The donated containers will hopefully assist the families that have been heavily impacted and provide them with storage while they rebuild their homes and properties. The bushfires were devastating for all involved and this donation is the least we can do to assist and support the communities to rebuild,” Vancampen said.

Tasman Logistics CEO Ivan Vanis said: “We are very pleased to partner with the VTA and associated members to assist our extended communities in their time of need – this is what Australia is about.”