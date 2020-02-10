Transport operators need to be heard during inquiry

GRASS ROOTS SUPPORT: WA senator Glenn Sterle took time out to see Sally and get behind her Wave To A Truckie campaign.

GRASS ROOTS SUPPORT: WA senator Glenn Sterle took time out to see Sally and get behind her Wave To A Truckie campaign.

AS a proud Australian, I was privileged to have a productive discussion with Senator Glenn Sterle, as part of the parliamentary inquiry regarding the future of the transport industry.

To have access to decision makers at the top levy is to be applauded and very much appreciated.

Senator Sterle has seen first hand the complexities of this industry and understands the rigours it takes to succeed. It was refreshing to speak to someone, who has genuine concerns for our future industry and wants to make a difference.

My submission to the inquiry related to the negativity surrounding our industry and the impact it then flows onto productivity, workforce and safety.

To promote positivity on a marketing level - highlighting the service the industry provides- would produce significant results to these core areas. Creating a society that accepts and applauds our industry is paramount for its own survival and viability.

News media should be held accountable for inaccurate reporting of accidents and specific wording should be abolished.

This has had an extremely detrimental impact on the transport industry and only increases the negative public perception.

My goal for this meeting was to reinforce the urgent need for a sustainable workforce, making the transport industry a desired career choice, in particularly, emphasising the massive driver shortfalls that currently exists.

Sally Tipping with NatRoad CEO Warren Clark.

Touching on the need for governing regulatory bodies to work with the industry, rather than against, was also highlighted and the need to also incorporate drivers' mental health and well-being when operators are intercepted by law enforcement.

Letting the past be the past and looking towards a promising future, Senator Sterle wants a transport industry that is strong, viable and cohesive. To succeed he realises that all aspects of our industry must be sustainable and this includes our small operators.

These companies are the eyes on the ground and have a wealth of knowledge incorporating all aspects of day to day operations.

The transport inquiry is a chance for these operators to have a voice and let Senator Sterle know and understand the many inconsistencies that exists within our industry.

NatRoad is an organisation that understands the need for this inquiry, having had multiple discussions with Senator Sterle. NatRoad supports small operators and speaking to CEO Warren Clark, a meeting to facilitate discussions between Senator Sterle and small operators is on the agenda.

If you would like to be a part of this progressive movement, please contact NatRoad for updates.