News

Transport mourns ‘tremendous loss’ of industry leader

30th Apr 2020 1:35 PM

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA) and the trucking industry are today mourning the loss of Frank Johnston, who passed away last Thursday night after battling illness.

"It is with great sadness we say goodbye to Frank Johnston, a man well-respected and recognised in the transport industry for his passion and dedication," ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said.

Frank Johnston was the founding chair of ATA NSW (now Road Freight NSW) and served as an ATA councillor.

"With more than 50 years in the transport industry, Frank Johnston was a true industry leader," Mr Crouch said.

"Frank worked tirelessly to transform Road Freight NSW into the successful association it is today, dedicated to supporting businesses across NSW like his own family company, Johnstons Transport," he said.

Mr Crouch said Frank was always willing to help others and share his extensive knowledge of industry.

"On behalf of the ATA and trucking industry, I extend my sincere condolences to the Johnston family and Frank's loved ones, who are experiencing such a tremendous loss," Mr Crouch said.

"Frank's legacy lives on with his son Jeff, who is director and manager of Johnstons Transport, and an alumnus of the ATA's Daimler Future Leader program," he said.

