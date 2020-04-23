Transport industry mourns loss of Victoria Police officers

Four Victoria Police officers have been killed and a man is on the run after an accident on the Eastern Freeway near the suburb of Kew. Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton speaks to media after a multi vehicle car accident involving a truck and Victoria Police on the Eastern Freeway between Chandler Hwy and Burke Road. Picture: Mark Stewart

The Victorian Transport Association was distraught to learn of the loss of four Victoria Police officers in a road accident on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway last evening involving a heavy vehicle, chief executive officer Peter Anderson said this morning.

The police officers were hit and killed by a truck as they stood on the freeway near the Chandler Freeway at Kew at 5.40pm on Wednesday after pulling over a speeding Porsche.

“The loss of any life on our roads is tragic, but to lose four Victoria Police officers serving their community in a single accident is devastating,” Mr Anderson said.

“Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and to the broader family of police and emergency services workers.

“I know every member of our Association and the Victorian transport industry will be as saddened as we are about this tragic incident.

“On behalf of the industry we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the officers and the entire Victoria Police force at this difficult time, and offer any assistance and support we can provide.”

The group of officers included a female senior constable, a male senior constable and two male constables, one of whom had only recently joined the force.

The driver of the Porsche who was pulled over fled after the officers were killed handed himself in to police this morning.

The truck driver is believe to have had a “medical episode” and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said it was unclear whether he experienced the episode before or after the accident or exactly what unfolded.

The truck driver is to be interviewed and will undergo testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs in his system.

“We don’t know at this stage what has caused him to drive that truck into our police members,” Mr Ashton said.

The freeway is closed in both directions and remains an active crime scene however police hope to open it later today.