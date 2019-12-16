Menu
Subscribe
Login
ANOTHER COST: The VTA is disappointed that the industry is being asked to help pay for new biosecurity measures.
ANOTHER COST: The VTA is disappointed that the industry is being asked to help pay for new biosecurity measures.
News

Transport industry hit with biosecurity fee

16th Dec 2019 10:59 AM

HIGHER biosecurity charges for sea and air freight that take effect on January 1 are the latest in a litany of fee increases the transport industry faces, which will inevitably lead to higher consumer price at the till, according to the Victorian Transport Association.

Last week the Department of Agricultural confirmed its expansion of “cost-recovered import measures” that support Australia’s biosecurity system.

The expansion amounts to an effective 15 per cent increase in biosecurity charges sea and air freight operators will pay which, like most fees and charges, will inevitably be passed on through the supply chain to road and rail freight forwarders, and eventually consumers.

The revised cost recovery fees and charges include an increase to the Full Import Declaration charge air to $38; an increase to the Full Import Declaration charge sea to $49; arrival charge increases on vessels greater than or equal to 25 metres to $1054; and arrival charge increases on vessels less than 25 metres to $120.

VTA CEO Peter Anderson said the higher fees, coming hot on the heels of an increase to infrastructure surcharges announced last week at Melbourne’s Webb Dock, is further evidence of the transport industry being beset by price hikes.

“It seems like rarely a week passes when statutory charges, fees and other costs transport operators have to pay aren’t increased, and typically exponentially higher than CPI,” Anderson said.

“We’ve seen stevedore infrastructure surcharges increase at the Port of Melbourne by over 4000 per cent and this latest increase in biosecurity charges will inevitably flow through the supply chain to road and rail freight forwarders, who we urge to pass it on to their customers, and eventually consumers.

“As we’ve long argued, transport operators cannot absorb higher supply chain costs because doing so makes it difficult to manage cash flow and stymies investment in people and equipment. Ultimately, costs will be passed on and consumers will pay more at the till if increases in fees and charges continue to be the new norm.”

Mr Anderson was also critical of the limited consultation by the Department with industry leading up to the announcement.

“It is disappointing that industry has been given only two weeks’ notice of these increases, and during the busiest time of the year for freight operators leading up to Christmas, severely limiting their ability to discuss the inevitable impacts higher prices will mean for their customers,” he said.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Campers and caravanners given free reign at truck stop

        Campers and caravanners given free reign at truck stop

        News A LOCAL council has given campers and caravanners free reign at a rest area popular with truckies on the busy Warrego Highway in Queensland.

        UD drivers are going the Extra Mile

        UD drivers are going the Extra Mile

        News The 202 Extra Mile Challenge has begun

        Brave truckie fights for fairer workers compensation deal

        Brave truckie fights for fairer workers compensation deal

        News Chris Jorgensen shares his battle in the hope it will help others

        Scania unveils new 7.0-litre engines at Christmas function

        Scania unveils new 7.0-litre engines at Christmas function

        News Euro 6-compliant, these 7.0-litre engines are intended mainly for urban and...