TAFE Queensland is including transport in its free online courses now available.
News

Transport included in free online TAFE training

6th May 2020 9:46 AM

Thousands of Queenslanders have already taken advantage of the Palaszczuk governments free online TAFE courses.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there were already more than 7,000 enrolments across 15 free online TAFE courses offered through the new Jobs Finder portal, including Transport (Driver) Skill Set.

The course will prepare you to get started in the transport and logistics industry and you’ll learn how to shift loads safely using manual handling methods, calculate manual load shifting requirements, follow and apply work health and safety procedures, apply fatigue management strategies, interpret road maps and navigate routes and more.

“This is about supporting Queenslanders to broaden their skills so they can look at job opportunities in high-demand industries,” the Premier said.

The online skills courses were launched as part of the new Jobs Finder Queensland portal which connects those who have lost their job due to COVID-19 with new job opportunities.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said in the last fortnight more than 4,200 had registered to be matched with new job opportunities.

Access to the free online training is through the new Jobs Finder Queensland portal or via the TAFE Queensland or Central Queensland University websites.

