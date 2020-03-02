Transport companies should not feel pressure to restock: WRF

PANIC BUYING: Shelves emptying in this Sydney supermarket reflect how consumers are stockpiling up on essentials, putting added pressure on transport companies. Picture: Contributed

PANIC BUYING: Shelves emptying in this Sydney supermarket reflect how consumers are stockpiling up on essentials, putting added pressure on transport companies. Picture: Contributed

WESTERN Roads Federation is calling for calm as retailers seek to restock shelves following reports of panic buying in the popular media.

Pressure to restock shelves must not translate to pressure on transport companies and drivers, said WRF CEO Cam Dumesny.

"The safety of drivers and all members of our transport and logistic industry must remain paramount," he said.

"Transport companies who believe they are being pressured should immediately contact Western Roads Federation or their state transport association, who can take immediate action on their behalf, anonymously if required.

"Transport companies should not respond to undue pressure as they could well be risking a serious Chain of Responsibility breech."

WA's transport and logistics industry has always been there for WA, resupplying the state through cyclones, floods, bushfires and other natural disasters, added Mr Dumesny.

"The WA community can have confidence that we will do so through this event as well"

"We are extremely proud that nearly every sector of the WA economy has contacted WRF to congratulate it on its leadership on COVID19 virus issues."

As stated by Victorian Transport Association last week, all transport operators are strongly encouraged to contact their state transport association to ensure that they remain updated and connected to the latest information and advice, Mr Dumesny concluded.