Trailer crash reveals truckie’s alleged offences

The woman was driving on the Pacific Highway on Friday night when the trailer detached from her prime mover.

The woman was driving on the Pacific Highway on Friday night when the trailer detached from her prime mover.

A FEMALE truckie could be charged with a range of fines, including fatigue and drug offences, after a trailer detached from her prime mover last week.

The 45-year-old driver was heading north on the Pacific Highway at Collombatti at 100km/hr when the B trailer detached and rolled, spilling builders waste across the highway at about 11pm on May 15.

Police said the woman returned a negative breath test; however, she failed a sobriety test and a search of the truck’s cabin allegedly revealed drug paraphernalia, along with a small amount of prohibited drugs.

Police will also allege an inspection of her work diary showed she was in excess of her driving hours.

She was arrested and taken to Kempsey Hospital to supply a blood and urine sample before she was taken to the Kempsey Police Station and interviewed.

Police issued her with a “prohibition to drive” directive and she was released pending further investigation.