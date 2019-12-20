Menu
Christmas traffic has begun.
Traffic forecasts for Christmas period

20th Dec 2019 11:42 AM

CONGESTION on south east Queensland's major roads would begin from lunchtime today, as tens of thousands of people began their Christmas holidays, RACQ has predicted.

Club spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said those heading north and south from Brisbane should prepare for lengthy delays.

"Historic traffic data shows the Pacific Motorway south to the Gold Coast and the border and the Bruce Highway heading north will be jammed from around midday and remain busy until well into tomorrow morning," Ms Ritchie said.

"It's likely there will be a second congestion peak on Christmas Eve as the next wave of people embark on their festive road trips.

"We see it every year, so drivers shouldn't be fooled into thinking they won't face congestion."

