Tractor Trekking with a T404

WHEN a truck reaches the end of the road knocking up the kilometres on linehaul or interstate roles, many get a second life as a tipper or put out to pasture, (literally) being redeployed as a farm truck on harvest or livestock duties.

Such is the case with the Kenworth T404ST owned by Grant Morey from Pleasant Hills in the New South Wales Riverina, who had his truck and trailer on display at the Urana Vintage Machinery Rally in October.

Grant has owned the 2005 model for three years, and in that time has put the Kenworth to good use on the 2000 acre Morey property, located between Henty and Urana, with the T404 relacing a well-worn International Acco.

“We had a single-axle Acco 1810 and I thought ‘how big do I go-do I upgrade to a twin-steer body truck or get a semi?’. I thought if I got something like this I can go to Melbourne or Sydney and get my own fertiliser and so forth. So far it’s done me no wrong.”

Grant purchased the Kenworth out of a Pickles auction, and he thinks it was an SCT Logistics unit in its previous life, with the truck powered along with the trusty Detroit Series 60 and an 18 Speed Roadranger sending the power through to the rear end.

“It’s luck of the draw buying (at auction) a bit but she has no worries pulling a single trailer-its rated at 550 horsepower, so she goes alright,” he said.

“We have the flat top and a grain tipper, so we cart a bit for other people when our harvest is done so it helps pay the bills.”

The Morey Kenworth T404ST with tractors ready to roll out of Urana in NSW

Grant and his family, partner Sherree and kids Ashtyn, Milly and two-year-old Cohen, had made the short trip across to Urana to participate in the tractor pull competition which was held in conjunction with the historic rally.

The Kenworth hauled across two of the family’s tractors, a Lanz Bulldog and a Deering W9 for a few runs on the tractor pull strip.

Whilst the Kenworth is not pounding up and down the highway every day of the week it has been a handy addition to the Morey farming operation and Grant would like to give the T404 a cosmetic overhaul at some stage.

“Given the drought and all that its gone a bit pear-shaped this year but I would like to giver her a bit of an overhaul, we might have to get a couple of good years under our belt first,” he said.

Making the move from a cabover Acco to the Kenworth has been quite a step up for the family, and Grant reckons that the T404 can also be used to provide some family income if the drought continues.

“At least we can put it out on the road and look for a bit of work if we have to”.

Nodding to two-year-old Cohen with a smile he concluded- “We have the next generation here, he’s pretty handy on the polishing cloth…..in a few years we might be able to send him up and down the highway!”