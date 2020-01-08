Townsville truckie gets $500k compo for a dodgy seat

Mr Griffin sued Burleigh Marr Distributions for damages relating to his back injury and consequential loss and harm.

A FORMER Townsville truck driver who suffered a prolapsed spinal disk and ongoing back pain due to a dodgy driver's seat has been awarded more than half a million dollars in compensation.

James Anthony Griffin, now 38, was on his routine run from Townsville to Rockhampton in March 2014 when the truck and seat bottomed out, causing him "pretty excruciating pain" that radiated from his back and into his legs like pins and needles.

He rang his employer to report his pain at about 6 or 7am that day and was told to continue with the delivery, which he completed, only to return the next day in pain.

The injury came after months of Mr Griffin making weekly complaints to his employer, Burleigh Marr Distributions, that the seat was uncomfortable, as though it had collapsed on one side.

Mr Griffin drove about 3000km in the truck each week between the two towns, including stops in Airlie Beach and Mackay.

He had described the journey as a "rough ride" from the start and complained the truck would often "bottom out" on the highway causing him pain.

