Toowoomba Bypass great, but more projects needed

Lights on the Hill convoy head from Toowoomba to Gatton (Toowoomba Bypass from New England Highway) back in September 2019.

Lights on the Hill convoy head from Toowoomba to Gatton (Toowoomba Bypass from New England Highway) back in September 2019.

QUEENSLAND'S main trucking body is pleased with the benefits of the Toowoomba Bypass, but they believe more projects need to be completed.

CEO Gary Mahon said the bypass said the time savings for trucks are reasonable given the amount of traffic lights avoided in Toowoomba.

He said the price of the toll, currently $22.85 for 'heavy commercial' vehicles, breaks even with the costs saved through not going through the city.

But Mr Mahon said there still needs to be a reasonable way for large road trains to traverse the western corridor.

Type 1 road trains, which can be up to 36.5m in length, are permitted along the Warrego Highway west of Gatton.

Type 2 road trains, which can be up to 53.5m in length, are permitted west of Roma.

Mr Mahon's concern is that road trains are not permitted between the Port of Brisbane and Gatton, creating a logistical nightmare for freight companies.

The Queensland Trucking Association is looking for a plan for the Warrego Highway's future from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has released a long-term upgrade strategy in 2012 for the future of the Warrego Highway.

But the Warrego Highway East Masterplan, which is expected to outline the future of the Dinmore to Helidon Spa stretch, is yet to be released.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said light vehicle numbers have dropped on the main roads, heavy vehicle traffic has remained consistent.