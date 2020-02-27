Menu
Subscribe
Login
The “one size all” model doesn’t work in trucking.
The “one size all” model doesn’t work in trucking.
News

Too many laws for us

27th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

THE unnecessary regulations put upon truckies were a hot topic for discussion on the Big Rigs Facebook page after a reader shared a letter said the industry was “riddled with unnecessary and unwarranted rules and regulations”.

The writer said drivers don’t have to “put in ridiculous hours in trucks to meet ends”.

Craig Pauli agreed wholeheartedly and said some of the safety regulations only lead to more accidents.

“Drivers start stressing as to getting to a safe rest spot within the set hours allowed,” he said.

He said the old paper log books were “so last century”.

Troy Wells wanted drivers to be able to manage their own fatigue.

“This one size fits all crap doesn’t work,” he said.

road transport truck driver trucking australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Wrong turn leads to long list of fines for Sydney truckie

        Wrong turn leads to long list of fines for Sydney truckie

        News A DRIVER caught 21 tonnes over the limit of a Sydney road was also travelling in an unregistered vehicle with a cancelled licence, say NSW Police Force Traffic and...

        Popular MEGATRANS event is back again

        Popular MEGATRANS event is back again

        News MEGATRANS returns to Melbourne in April

        Random breath test reveals safety breaches

        Random breath test reveals safety breaches

        News A SERIES of alleged safety oversights has led to more than $10,000 in fines being...

        Mack Trucks new boss revealed

        Mack Trucks new boss revealed

        News Volvo Group Australia announces new Vice President of Sales for Mack Trucks...