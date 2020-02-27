Too many laws for us

THE unnecessary regulations put upon truckies were a hot topic for discussion on the Big Rigs Facebook page after a reader shared a letter said the industry was “riddled with unnecessary and unwarranted rules and regulations”.

The writer said drivers don’t have to “put in ridiculous hours in trucks to meet ends”.

Craig Pauli agreed wholeheartedly and said some of the safety regulations only lead to more accidents.

“Drivers start stressing as to getting to a safe rest spot within the set hours allowed,” he said.

He said the old paper log books were “so last century”.

Troy Wells wanted drivers to be able to manage their own fatigue.

“This one size fits all crap doesn’t work,” he said.