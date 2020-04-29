Tones Truckin App a hit with drivers

THE reviews are in and it’s clear that Australia’s truckies are finding Tones Truckin App very helpful.

Tom Allen, who left a note on the app’s Facebook page, said it was a great tool for local and interstate driving and all the features were definitely a great help while out on the road.

The app, designed to be a “one-stop-shop” for drivers to use and access all heights, routes, rest areas and other facilities or information they needed, was designed by social media star and truck driver Tony Fulton.

Since he burst onto the social media scene, he’s been using his platform to shine a light on the struggles drivers face in the industry and promotes positivity, change and education to help the everyday driver do their job efficiently, safely and with confidence.

The app, made in partnership with Truckwiz’s Arana McDonald, was launched this month and is available on IOS and Android platforms.

“It all came about from my submission to the senate inquiry (led by Western Australian Senator Glenn Sterle) where my two main points were to nationalise interstate transport and to have a mobile app that drivers could easily use and access all access, heights, routes, rest areas, anything to do with trucks,” Tony said.

Tony described the app as a “road-map system for truck drivers of Australia” and said it would also include real time alerts for traffic (road closures, disasters, crashes etc) as well as a regular radio station and a podcast regularly updated featuring himself and other guests.

He also teamed up with the Trucking Support Agency.

As for the price, Tony believes the $99 per year offers good value when you weigh it up against navigational “whole unit” alternatives.

Find out more at tonestruckinapp.com.au.