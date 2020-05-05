Toll falls victim to another ransomware attack

A forklift unloads a Toll Truck at the company's depot in the western suburbs of Sydney. Photographer: Andy Shaw/Bloomberg News

TRANSPORT and logistics company Toll has been attacked by hackers for the second time this year.

IT security experts identified the attack to have originated from a new form of ransomware known as Nefilim, the company said in a statement on its website today.

“Toll has no intention of engaging with any ransom demands and there is no evidence at this stage to suggest that any data has been extracted from our network,” the statement said.

Toll is in “regular contact” with the Australian Cyber Security Centre, who is investigating the matter.

The company said the attack was unrelated to the incident it experienced earlier in the year.

Toll said its priority was the “safety and security of our customers, employees and vendor partners”.

It said there were business continuity plans and manual processes in place to keep services moving while the issue was resolved.

Arrangements are expected to continue for the remainder of the week.

“We have been in contact from the outset with various customers impacted by the issue and we continue to work with them to minimise any disruption.”