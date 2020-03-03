Todium owes us more than $12,000: drivers

JOHN* knows it sounds callous to be talking about unpaid employee entitlements after a tragedy that claimed two drivers’ lives.

But the distraught South Australian truckie, just one of many former full-time staff allegedly left out of pocket by the demise of Renmark-based Todiam Freightlines, said banks don’t care about sensitivity.

More than six months after Todiam was shuttered soon after the head-on crash that killed Coen Fraser and fellow truckie Brenden Giles near Truro, John and his colleagues are still waiting for news about their redundancy, long service leave and unpaid holiday payouts.

“I’ve not had a situation like this that’s put so much mental stress on me,” said John, who estimates he’s owed more than $12,000.

“I know this may look heartless to many but the sad and stark reality is that many of these drivers have bills, mortgages, car payments and rent, and unfortunately the bank doesn’t look kindly, or seem to care too much about your personal circumstances when you owe them money.

“If I can’t put this money away, I’ve got nothing to fall back on.”

John said initially he and the other drivers who weren’t found new jobs were led to believe they would receive payouts and received emails from the company handling Todiam’s finances, All Hiring, detailing what was owed to each, which included a week’s notice payment.

But since then all communication has broken down.

Todiam Freightlines didn’t return Big Rigs’ request to provide comment, nor did All Hiring’s accountants.

About a month before Todiam closed its doors, our source said all employees were asked to sign over their employment contracts to All Hiring.

“Only a few days prior the company had been raided (by SA police) and all log book pages and PODs had been seized, so we were told they were changing names so they could keep operating, even if SAPOL shut them down,” John said.

“Those who questioned it were told that if they didn’t sign, they wouldn’t be paid as of the following week.”

When it became clear to them they weren’t going to receive their entitlements after all, the drivers approached the Fair Work Ombudsman to find out where they stood. They were advised to enlist the help of an employment lawyer and commence small claims proceedings against the company.

But with all the trucks and other equipment sold off at auction to pay secured creditors, the drivers say that door has now closed.

“I can’t express my level of disappointment more that this company, and so many others like it in Australia, are allowed to get away with this,” John said.

“Workers lose their cars, possibly their homes and more. Where is the fair dinkum in that?”