Dionysius Transport celebrates wonderful milestone

BEVEN Dionysius is looking forward to some father-son fishing time with youngest Shaun when Big Rigs tracks him down on his new farm near Gympie, in south-east Queensland.

After building up Brisbane-based Dionysius Transport from a single-truck operation in 1980 to a staff of nearly 50 with a fleet of 19 trucks, it's time for a lifestyle change for one of the hardest-working operators in the state's port freight and logistics sector.

"Fish, go play with the cows and have a few beers … happy days, that's what I want to do," laughs Beven down the phone during one of his ever-increasing stints running 63 cattle on his 93-hectare oasis to the north.

Beven, Lyn, Karlee and Ashley Dionysius in 2009.

As Dionysius Transport gets set to toast its 40th anniversary this year, the transition from trucking to tractors is proving to be relatively stress free too for the 64-year-old now that middle son Ashley, 32, is growing in confidence in the general manager's role.

Beven's wife Lyn is still in the office alongside Ashley at the Dionysius Transport's Morningside HQ, helping with paperwork and the staff payroll.

But Beven hopes that in a year from now they'll both be able to step aside and take up to six months off at a time without worrying about how things are going with the transport business.

So far so good with Ashley at the helm, said Beven, who is learning to take on board the modernisation his son brings to the family-run container transport, warehousing and distribution depot.

Beven checks out his new Mack.

Ashley has already got the 2020 birthday celebrations off to a dream start, presenting both his parents with special 40th anniversary trucks with their names on the side - Beven a Mack Granite and Lyn a DAF CF85.

Auzprint Signs and Cyclone Signage, Airbrush and Graphics took care of the eye-catching custom artwork and Mack Australia in Wacol and Brown and Hurley in Yatala did their part in the surprise handover by ensuring both prime movers arrived at the depot at the same time.

"That was pretty fantastic what he did. That was a big surprise," said Beven.

The anniversary photo shoot also involved relocating to where it all began for Beven in his 8-tonne ACCO in 1980 - Fishermans Island cargo terminal at the Port of Brisbane.

The port today, with its advanced robotic machinery and more efficient road transport equipment, is almost unrecognisable from those early days when Beven hustled for jobs from pay phones and dashed around Brisbane's Fortitude Valley picking up the paperwork from customs brokers.

The new Mack arrives at the depot for the big presentation.

He'd often then wait patiently for hours for a container to arrive, feet up on the dash with one of the children riding in the cab for company.

Ashley and his siblings - Craig, Karlee, and Shaun - grew up in and around Beven's trucks, and all have been involved in the business in some way over the years.

Beven said he had seen many changes in that time, but the guiding principles on which he built Dionysius Transport remained the same to this day.

"You've got to be able to do the job without any hassle and keep the client happy," said Beven when asked for the secrets to his success. "And don't say you can do 10 containers today and only do six. Always deliver on what you promise."

Beven also prided himself on keeping up with the Joneses; adopting new machinery such as forklifts and side-loaders, to name just two game-changers.

But his proudest moment in business came when the move to warehousing just over 11 years ago paid off, enabling Dionysius to compete with the 'big boys'.

Ashley is in awe of his father's legendary work ethic. He grew up watching Beven work 24 hours a day, if that's what it took.

He has fond childhood memories of pulling into roadhouses for a feed of chips and gravy or potato scallops, or waking up in the cab in darkness as Beven made his way to a delivery in Coffs Harbour.

Family unit

He would always get picked up from school, or footy, in the truck, and the weekends would invariably involve helping Dad with a wash and service.

After stints in the office and helping set up the warehouse, Ashley trained as a mechanic before leaving the automotive field altogether to move into not-for-profit skin cancer and melanoma awareness roles.

Tragically, the inspiration for the career shift was the passing of his beloved sister Karlee Adams in 2011 at just 28 after a four-and-a-half-year fight with melanoma.

He helped her set up and then manage the Karlee Adams Foundation - a melanoma awareness, education and support program - and carried on the work after she died.

Ashley is in the process of winding it down as he focuses on helping his parents, but Karlee's legacy lives on with her school education component soon to be adopted by Melanoma Patients Australia.

Hard-working Beven with his Mack and Isuzu in the early 1990s.

"Karlee and I had the same dream, to run our parents' business one day," Ashley said.

"She was a business manager there until she was 26, 27, when the illness took its toll."

Karlee's influence continues to be an inspiration to Ashley every day at Dionysius Transport, but he admitted it wasn't always easy being part of a family-run show where emotions could run high. Shaun and Craig have both stepped away into new challenges and goals.

"To be honest, I've quit a few hundred times," Ashley said. "It is challenging bringing the old school up to the new school of business.

"Although it gets hard like any family business does, I'm here to see my parents have a happy retirement and continue the success of the family business."

Slowly but surely, Ashley believes he's making a difference; increasing operational efficiencies, introducing staff incentive schemes, increasing core business equipment applications and installing a senior management team, being just a few of his changes.

"Dad and Mum built this business on their reputation for getting the job done, and I try and take that same approach in that style of business, which has clearly been successful over four decades."