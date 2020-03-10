This won’t help make our roads any safer

NEWS that CQUniversity researchers were working with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to help improve road safety sparked a debate on our Facebook page about what will really help the industry.

Andrew Stenhouse asked for “decent” roads and rest areas.

“Might help stop deaths, Gore Highway is pathetic at best, let alone the rest of the highways,” he said.

David Sinclair said technology couldn’t be used to manage fatigue.

“Humans are all individuals and ultimately must be given more flexibility to manage their own fatigue,” he said.

“Technology and revenue raising is what’s killing drivers. Just look at Western Australia, they’ve got more flexibility and nowhere near the problem.”

Adam Sellar said everyone knows better roads and rest areas would help manage fatigue better than any new electronic device “could ever achieve or hope to”.

“The draconian measures taken by the authorities is nothing more than extortion, how does fining a driver heavily stop them from needing to work longer to afford to pay the fines, it’s counter intuitive.”