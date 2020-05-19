This UD is ideal, says Adam

IT WAS so good to catch up with our old mate Adam O’Brien, from Acton, the other day when he dropped into Mood Food, the 24-hour Bennett’s Caltex Truckstop at Kempton, for a refreshment break and a very welcome hot cuppa and bite to eat.

He was driving his accustomed, and very eye catching, One Steel 2004 GW 26 420 UD at the time and he was towing a flat deck tri-axle trailer loaded with steel from Hobart bound for Launceston and then return.

“I’ve been here for five good years now, and I would have to say it’s a great full-time job, and I rather like the UD; it’s a great reliable truck, and comfortable and ideal for the job!” he said.

“They are a great outfit to work for, and keep us going up and down the Highway and busy and that’s a good thing.

“I have been driving now for about 20 years and it’s always been a good job, and something I have always wanted to do, and I have no regrets now, just “living the dream” as they say.

“Mind you this Virus makes life difficult in lots of ways but on the whole, it’s not making a lot of difference to the job, and I’m feeling pretty optimistic about the future just now.”

When asked about time off, he said that was fully occupied with the family.