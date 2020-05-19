Menu
Subscribe
Login
Adam O'Brien
Adam O'Brien
News

This UD is ideal, says Adam

Jonathan Wallis
19th May 2020 6:00 AM

IT WAS so good to catch up with our old mate Adam O’Brien, from Acton, the other day when he dropped into Mood Food, the 24-hour Bennett’s Caltex Truckstop at Kempton, for a refreshment break and a very welcome hot cuppa and bite to eat.

He was driving his accustomed, and very eye catching, One Steel 2004 GW 26 420 UD at the time and he was towing a flat deck tri-axle trailer loaded with steel from Hobart bound for Launceston and then return.

“I’ve been here for five good years now, and I would have to say it’s a great full-time job, and I rather like the UD; it’s a great reliable truck, and comfortable and ideal for the job!” he said.

“They are a great outfit to work for, and keep us going up and down the Highway and busy and that’s a good thing.

“I have been driving now for about 20 years and it’s always been a good job, and something I have always wanted to do, and I have no regrets now, just “living the dream” as they say.

“Mind you this Virus makes life difficult in lots of ways but on the whole, it’s not making a lot of difference to the job, and I’m feeling pretty optimistic about the future just now.”

When asked about time off, he said that was fully occupied with the family.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Rural transporters propose income smoothing scheme

        Rural transporters propose income smoothing scheme

        News ALRTA lobbies for feasibility study on the idea before the next downturn.

        Deadline close for bridges and heavy vehicle safety funding

        Deadline close for bridges and heavy vehicle safety funding

        News A total of $300m is up for grabs for local councils and state and territory...

        Drive now pay later offer for Mercedes-Benz trucks

        Drive now pay later offer for Mercedes-Benz trucks

        News Three months of repayment deferments to help buyers cope with coronavirus pinch.

        Tested: Audi’s SUV superhero

        Tested: Audi’s SUV superhero

        Motoring Audi’s pair of big performance SUVs deliver thrills and excitement.