This trusty truck does the trick

A TRUSTY 1990 model Mazda truck owned by veteran Atherton Tablelands farmer Vic Falvo still does a variety of tasks.

Octogenarian Vic was sitting near the Mazda beside the highway near Mareeba selling mangoes when Big Rigs stopped to have a yarn.

“We grown 1000 mango trees each year and the truck does a lot of jobs on the farm,” Vic said.

Vic said the Mazda had been a good truck and perfect for what he needs.

Aged 80, Vic’s family came from Italy 70 years ago.

“I have been sitting here since 8am and have sold three lots of mangoes,” he said.

Flying foxes can prove a problem on the farm as they eat mangoes.

“There is not much we can do about them and we don’t cover the fruit,” he said.

Vic purchased the Mazda locally at Mareeba which is 60km from Cairns along the Kennedy Highway.

Tourist Jesse Richards from Melbourne told Big Rigs he purchased some mangoes from Vic’s truck.

“They were absolutely delicious and cheap,” Jesse said.