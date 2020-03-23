This Queensland council to install public toilet soap

One of the easiest ways of slowing the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus is for everyone to be regularly washing their hands with soap and water.

SUNSHINE Coast Council will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Soap dispensers are being installed to enable the community to comply with the hygiene and handwashing recommendations of the Department of Health in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The soap dispensers will be installed over the coming weeks.

They will be maintained over the next few months, provided council can continue to source supplies.

A Council spokesperson said the arrangements aimed to help keep the community and visitors to our region as safe as possible.

Regular and thorough handwashing is the number one recommendation from all major health authorities, including Queensland Health, when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Council public toilet facilities are regularly serviced by council’s cleaners. Council encourages the community to report any dangerous items, hazards or vandalism at parks by phoning (07) 5475 7272.

Council is committed to supporting Queensland Health as the lead agency responsible for responding to COVID-19 and will ensure our community is kept informed.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

For information about other council facilities and services during this time, visit council’s website www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.

The website will be updated if changes are made to council’s service delivery as a result of COVID-19.