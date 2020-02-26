Menu
Truckies pointed to “aggressive fines” and “red tape” as reasons why drivers are leaving the industry.
This is why we are leaving

26th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

YES, the older truck drivers are at a crossroads, but it’s not only technology that’s driving them away.

That was the view of our Facebook followers after a discussion that suggested truckies think technological advancements were forcing older, experienced operators to leave the industry “in droves”.

Peter Eime said truck driving was the only profession in today’s society that “the smallest of oversights or misdemeanours can cost a livelihood”.

Grant Baines pointed to “aggressive fines, red tape and point loss off your licences” as the reason why.

