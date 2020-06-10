This is where rest stops are urgently needed

DOWN to earth Graeme Dawson could have been a truckie employed by a company, perhaps an owner-operator or maybe even a small fleet owner.

That was the opinion I had on first sighting Graeme near his Kenworth when it was parked up at the BP Cluden Roadhouse on May 18.

Graeme dressed like a normal driver but after a few minutes of speaking to this friendly man I gleaned he ran a company which has 69 trucks and employs many people.

That company is Dawson’s Haulage which has depots at Toowoomba, Albury, Wodonga and Rockhampton.

This is a wonderful effort by a man who started off with just one truck way back in 2001.

It was a pleasure to have a yarn to the 56-year-old Graeme who revealed that COVID-19 has slowed business down a bit and that was the reason he was driving.

“We have had to put six drivers off and I help out when I can. I am carrying poly pipe from Brisbane to Townsville,” he said.

The Kenworth has a 600hp Cummins motor upfront and an 18 speed gearbox and is dubbed “Capricorn Dancer”.

“It had been based at Rockhampton in the Capricorn region and that is how it got the name,” he said.

When asked the worst road he travelled along, the 56-year-old Graeme quickly nominated the Tamani Track in the Northern Territory.

The Tanami Road, also known as the Tanami Track and the McGuire Track, runs between the Stuart Highway in the Northern Territory and the Great Northern Highway in Western Australia.

It is also known as State Route Five in the Northern Territory.

He also reckons that while the highway between Charters Towers and Clermont in the far north is now fully bitumen, there are still problems.

“Some of the bridges along there need to be widened,” he said.

A good comment when you consider the big number of trucks which negotiate that route weekly heading off to many destinations.

As for rest areas, Graeme said more were urgently required between Townsville and Clermont.

There is one truckie friendly rest area just past Mingela along the Flinders Highway which is 43km before Charters Towers.

But when you reach the Towers and head off to Clermont, about 350km away, there is just the Belyando Crossing Roadhouse with truckie facilities.

Although a busy man, Graeme loves fishing and tries to get up to Darwin in the Northern Territory when time permits.

“I went on a charter boat from Darwin to near the Daly River in Western Australia and we caught some fish,” he said.

Graeme is also a passionate football supporter and barracks for the Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL and the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the rival NRL.

Conscious of running a company on a budget, Graeme is also delighted that fuel was cheaper than normal when we spoke.

“These prices are where they should be,” he said.

I left Graeme highly impressed with his attitude and enthusiasm.