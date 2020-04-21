This is the perfect job for me

OUTBACK-based 29 year-old Anthony Eldridge never had an ambition to be a road train driver until he got a job behind the wheel of a water truck at Richmond in Queensland during 2016.

Big Rigs met friendly Anthony on March 25 on the outskirts of Townsville at a rest area beside the Port Access Road.

He was checking the Western Star 6900 powered by a Cummins 600hp motor and with an 18 speed Road Ranger gearbox which he drives for Richmond Freight and Plant Hire.

Anthony was hauling fertiliser from Townsville for delivery to a station near his home town of Richmond which is 500km away along the Flinders Highway.

“I grew up in Mossman which is 60km past Cairns and came out to Richmond to work on a cattle station which was fun. Then I got a job driving a Nissan UD water truck and decided I wanted to drive the heavier ones. I sort of fell into it and had my HR licence and then got my road train licence in May 2016,” he said.

Anthony reckons his boss Scott Hintz is wonderful to work for and praised him for giving a young bloke like himself a chance to drive heavy vehicles.

“I see a lot of drivers and only a small minority would be aged under 30. Maybe 10 at the most. Some people think that youngsters may not have the mental capacity to drive road trains and could be overawed if they did,” he said.

Anthony does at least two coastal runs a week and said that does create some challenges especially on the 100km stretch of the Flinders Highway between Richmond and Hughenden.

“It is very lumpy and especially when driving triples the trailers move around a bit. It is not enjoyable,” he said.

As for rest areas Anthony said there is not enough in north and western Queensland although he sometimes stops at one along the Burra Range near Torrens Creek.

“I drove down to Toowoomba recently and the further south you get there seems to be more rest areas,” he said.

Anthony likes stopping at Townsville’s BP Cluden Roadhouse for numerous reasons.

“There are good clean facilities for drivers, food is fine and plenty of parking. There is also a giant shopping centre just across the road within walking distance,” he said.

Now totally focused to a long career in the road transport industry, Anthony has the best of both worlds when it comes to enjoying his favourite recreation – fishing.

“I have caught Barramundi in the man made freshwater lake in Richmond which is stocked with fingerlings. Those I do manage to land are released, I also sometimes get down to Townsville, Cardwell and Proserpine where I have also caught Barra and Mangrove Jack. I enjoy motor bike riding as well,” he said.

I asked Anthony about the coronavirus Pandemic crisis and the reaction to it from people he sees during his travels.

“Everybody is talking about it and seem to be doing the right thing and following advice like washing hands and not getting too close to others. We have two supermarkets in Richmond and they were just starting to have limits on some items like toilet paper,” he said.

In conclusion Anthony was asked what was one of the main reasons he loves the job as a young truckie.

“This is a perfect job for somebody like me who loves isolation,” he said.