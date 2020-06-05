This is not the way to reduce emissions

A tax isn’t the way to help the industry reduce emissions, says the WRF.

WESTERN Roads Federation boss Cam Dumesny believes the road transport industry needs to reduce its emissions, but a proposed new tax is not the way to do it.

Mr Dumesny was responding to the “Decarbonisation of Road Transport Network Operations in Australia and New Zealand” report released by Austroads.

The paper highlights the role road transport network operations need to play in supporting the state and national emissions reduction goals.

The paper found that, left unabated, the transportation sector will continue to drive emissions growth in Australia and New Zealand and that business as usual is inconsistent with the ambition for net zero emissions by 2050 across Australia and New Zealand jurisdictions.

Mr Dumesny said the report “effectively calls for a new tax on the road transport industry”.

“Taxing ‘the dirty truckies’ is far more politically acceptable as the average voter thinks well that doesn’t affect my wallet or purse,” he said.

“If the government was serious about reducing green house gas emissions from the transport sector, then place a charge on consumers and business customers.

“Consumers and business customers drive supply chain mode choices, not the transport industry.

“You can use any example you like, but it is consumers who are demanding fast delivery that are the real source of emissions.

“Being patient, allows the most efficient and usually lowest GHG emission transport modes to be chosen for delivery. So therefore consumers are the real emissions source as they are the ones forcing the transport mode selection, hence consumers should be the ones who pay, not the transport industry.”

Mr Dumesny said if the government wanted the industry to adopt low or zero emission vehicles, give them a commercial incentive to do so.

“There are so many different productivity incentives that could make it commercially attractive to adopt low or zero emission vehicles,” he said.

The WRF is involved in a number of emerging projects and developments, like running a trial of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“If you actually want to reduce GHG, then talk to us in Western Australia.”