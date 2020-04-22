This is not the time to raise toll prices for truck drivers

We know this is a pandemic is causing a rough time for many and at this stage the future for transport workers seems uncertain, we understand that.

As we remain beside you, we are learning from what is happening so we can properly support the fight for a safer and fairer transport industry.

The work you are involved in is essential to the survival of the nation.

We are calling on employers and government at all levels to take on their share of the responsibility for your pay, your conditions, and your safety.

They must value the essential nature of your work.

We need them to learn, to commit to strategies that provide for a better future after coronavirus, in short a flexible way out of this crisis that is not just based on the corporate profit for shareholders or on how much harder you can work for little return.

We have all taken some blows, some members are out of work or finding new jobs and for others the work is increasing.

What we do not need is extra pain.

We are still seeing across the industry, corporate greed overtaking corporate responsibility.

The increase of road toll costs by Transurban is an example, what we would hope is a bad April fool’s joke but is real.

Scott Chalmers, their chief executive appeared in the media crying poor to company investors. We know that the transport workers, who use those toll roads, will not be inclined to be sympathetic.

The amount of money that Transurban has raked in from these truck drivers has left our members frustrated, unable to understand how the charges are actually determined and unable to see over the mounting pile of expensive toll notices on their kitchen tables.

We also have the proof, that truck operators, including owner drivers who are running small businesses are going to bear the brunt of the Transurban woes.

Scott Chalmers made this clear when he told media: “Trucks are an important part of keeping life and our economy going, so it’s good for Transurban that large vehicle traffic can keep generating some earnings for the infrastructure business.”

I am wondering, when this pandemic is done, will Transurban as a company support the truck drivers who have been ‘supporting’ them?

The pressures on drivers move loads efficiently for clients mean that they you are forced to use the toll roads, adding to the costs that are already high.

In NSW there is no cashback system for heavy vehicle operators and when NorthConnex opens between the M2 and M1, trucks will be forced along that toll road or face fines.

Companies and the Government have been very fast to allow workers to bear the brunt of the pandemic crisis.

Many workers are being forced to use their accrued and future leave or by dipping into their retirement savings.

The TWU was the first union to call for wages to be subsidised and for workers to be compensated for leave they are being forced to take.

It would be a disgrace for executive bonuses and shareholder dividends to be paid before workers are paid back what they have lost.

When we emerge from this crisis the TWU will keep up the fight to ensure that governments hold companies to account and recognise the transport workers who never stopped but kept going.