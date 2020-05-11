This is not the right road fix

QUEENSLAND’S LNP’s push for slow down rules to protect emergency services on busy highways did not wash with truck drivers.

Many took to our Facebook page to share their thoughts, suggesting the only way they believed to eliminate the risk.

“Off the freeway is the only safe solution,” said Darren Ganley.

“I think pulling up vehicle on side of main roads is absolutely f**king ridiculous.

“Pull authorities car in front with follow me sign on car and bring us to a safe place for them and us. Really is only common sense solution. Really can’t believe that authorities have not pushed for this.

“We all want a safe work environment and the side of a motorway will never be that.”

Michelle Brad said it should be up to the police to pull offenders over in safe places off the highway.

“Anything else will only result in more of these accidents,” she said.

John Eden agreed, saying it was a “recipe for disaster”.

“[The] most unsafe practice going. Imagine a car jamming on the brakes and slowing to 40 from 100 and a truck behind the car.”

Drivers said it didn’t work in other states, asked so why would it work here?